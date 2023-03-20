(Video) Alexander-Arnold spotted with Liverpool transfer target; agent Trent at it again

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be as keen as any Liverpool supporter to see that the Reds complete some big transfer business this summer and it appears that our man is putting in some work himself to try and get one deal over the line.

After first being spotted together in a restaurant, the Scouser in our team was again captured with Jude Bellingham as the pair enjoyed a Chris Brown concert in London together.

It’s obvious that the friendship that was forged during the Qatar World Cup has continued into the resumption of domestic football and our that No.66 is really working hard for us.

It’s a shame that the right-back hasn’t been selected in the upcoming England friendly squads to enhance this relationship more, so it’s over to Jordan Henderson to continue this for now!

You can watch the video of Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold via TikTok user @kelscurls:

