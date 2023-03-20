(Image) Bellingham spotted with Liverpool man once again as links to an Anfield move intensify

Liverpool fans are expecting a summer overhaul of our midfield and the name at the top of every list is Jude Bellingham, with an image now circling that could show our increased chances of completing a deal.

The picture in question shows Trent Alexander-Arnold posing with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, whilst the pair meet a fan who has used the caption: ‘Trent making his moves for us’.

Our No.66 famously got on very well with the 19-year-old during the Qatar World Cup and it appears that the pair are happy to be spending more time together away from the pitch.

Let’s hope that the Scouser in our team has helped push the Birmingham-born star closer to Anfield with some more brilliant agent work!

You can view the image of Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold via Reddit user u/DontBeSadio19:

