Kenny Dalglish says 17-year-old starlet ‘looks the part’ but needs ‘a chance to breathe’

When it comes to Liverpool figures that you’d like to be given praise from, there aren’t many (if any) that would be greater received than the legendary Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the Scot was asked about his compatriot Ben Doak and said: “He certainly looks the part.

“But give him time to settle down. For a 17-year-old to leave his hometown for Liverpool, give the wee man a chance to breathe.”

The 72-year-old completed his own move from Celtic to Anfield in 1977 and will know better than most about the challenges of settling into a new home, much like the teenager is having to do now.

If our former player and manager can be of any help to the starlet, you know he would have been providing it already and that must be a huge boost to the player and his family.

There will be many of a red persuasion that are hoping the young star who has been called up to play for the Under-21s but had to pull-out because of the concussion he suffered whilst playing for our youth team, will be able to follow in the footsteps of our much-loved former No.7.

The only way that he will be able to achieve anywhere near those lofty heights though, are if he’s given the chance to settle into life on Merseyside and feels comfortable enough to thrive – something our former boss is clearly trying to help him to do.

