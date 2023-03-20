Former €22m Liverpool transfer target available this summer – The Athletic

Liverpool look prepared to spend this summer in order to back Jurgen Klopp and help him revamp his current squad of players, with one former transfer target now seemingly becoming available for a move at the end of this campaign.

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic: ‘Watford are likely to sell Sarr this summer whichever division they are in…

‘When Watford were previously relegated from the Premier League after the 2019-20 season, both Liverpool and Manchester United considered a move for their record £30million signing’.

Ismaila Sarr looked to have been on our radar back in 2020 but given our strength in depth in the forward line at the moment, we may not be seeing the Reds pushing to add another attacker to our ranks.

His nine goals and five assists in 31 Championship appearances this season, shows that the versatile forward who often plays off the right – hasn’t exactly been prolific in the current campaign though.

With a year left on his contract and Watford currently sat in 10th place, it looks as though the 25-year-old is prepared to leave Vicarage Road in search of a new challenge after four years with the club and is currently valued at €22 million (via transfermarkt).

Even though Bobby Firmino is departing and we could manage to secure a relatively affordable deal for a man who looks to be plotting a route away, this one seems like a transfer that won’t be completed involving us.

