Reported Liverpool target could leave Reds’ rivals furious if he makes shock Anfield move

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has admitted that he’s taken note of transfer reports linking him with a shock move to Liverpool.

As per The Mirror, the Reds are among several clubs keeping tabs on the centre-back, who’s currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven, with scouts from Anfield having watched him in action during the 2022/23 season.

The 20-year-old made an interesting admission when reflecting on the widespread interest in acquiring his services.

He told The Mirror: “I think when all of those clubs are interested and watching your games, it’s gonna be one of them where you take notice.”

While Branthwaite didn’t namecheck any particular suitor, it’s legitimate to assume that he might be aware of Liverpool’s reported interest in him.

If that were to evolve into a transfer being completed, one can only imagine how furious Everton supporters would be to see one of their players going directly across Stanley Park, just as the likes of Nick Barmby and Abel Xavier have done previously.

Of course, even if the Reds are firmly interested in the defender, they’re far from guaranteed to land him, amid fellow interest from suitors such as Manchester United and Roma (The Mirror).

However, Branthwaite’s admission that he’s taken notice of such transfer interest is rather interesting, when he could very easily have said in no uncertain fashion that he’s committed to his parent club for the long run.

It’s a potential window of opportunity for Liverpool, and a possible red rag to a bull for our neighbours on the other side of Stanley Park.

