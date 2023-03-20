‘Biggest result ever’ – Sky pundit fears Liverpool rival could gift Klopp one of its best players

Chelsea could help provide Liverpool with the ‘biggest result ever’ in the transfer market should they offload Mason Mount to Anfield this summer, Paul Merson has suggested.

This update comes courtesy of a column the pundit wrote for Sky Sports – amid reports of the Reds’ interest in the England international (as covered today in a tweet by Fabrizio Romano) – with it being claimed that the decision would be a terrible mistake on the part of Graham Potter’s outfit.

“Mason Mount was by far Chelsea’s best player last season. He was outstanding,” the former Arsenal midfielder wrote.

“Whoever gets Mason Mount has got the biggest result ever. The kid can play. It’s bad business by Chelsea – they should give him what he’s asking for. You don’t offload your best players.

“If Liverpool go and get Mount and then Jude Bellingham, who could also go to Liverpool, you’ve got a title-contending team.”

Should the Merseysiders indeed manage to secure the signing of Jude Bellingham on top of that, it would certainly send a statement of intent to their Premier League rivals, at the very least, ahead of the next campaign.

We probably need another incoming or two beyond that to be considered bolt-on contenders for the title given how our deficiencies aren’t solely (albeit, mainly) located in the middle of the park.

The extent of our involvement in the window will likely be reliant, in part, on where we finish in the table, though it’s still difficult to imagine a scenario where FSG fail to invest at all even without the financial benefits of Champions League football secured for another year.

Put simply, our current concerns can’t be waved away with one reasonably priced addition and a nod to our injury struggles – fresh legs are an absolute non-negotiable if Fenway still value regular top four finishes and the possibility of silverware.

Funding deals for Mount and Bellingham would, without question, be a step in the right direction.

