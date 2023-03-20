Liverpool man Klopp said would ‘need patience’ linked with exit after less than a year at Anfield – Romano

It’s expected to be an interesting summer of transfer business at Liverpool and it appears that one man may be about to tell the club that he would like to leave.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside on Substack: ‘No decision has been made on this one yet, and it’s the same for Fabio Carvalho. The club will decide on those situations/loans in May/June, also based on player’s preferences’.

It seems then that there’s a chance the 20-year-old could be ready to ask Jurgen Klopp for the opportunity to complete a loan move, so that he can be handed more first-team minutes.

When Fabio Carvalho first signed for the Reds, our manager did say (via the club’s official website): ‘it is worth reminding everyone that he will of course need patience’.

With the former Fulham man not starting a Premier League game since October, perhaps he has lost a little bit of patience in the lack of minutes and is hoping that the next season can be more rewarding.

It’s hard to imagine that the player or ourselves would want a sale at this point and the conversation will be over the benefit of staying in the AXA Training Centre and learning how to play our game, or secure a starting role elsewhere.

With many other decisions taking the fore this summer, it seems likely that the versatile midfielder will remain on Merseyside but time will only tell on this one.

