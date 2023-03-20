Dates for the diary: Which Liverpool players are on international duty – and when

Liverpool might not be in action until 1 April, when they visit Manchester City in the Premier League, but a number of Reds players will be busy on international duty in the meantime.

The two-week break to the club calendar sees many national teams involved in qualifying rounds for their respective continental tournaments, while some are partaking in their first friendlies after the World Cup in Qatar at the tail end of 2022.

As per LFC’s official website, 12 members of Jurgen Klopp’s first team squad at Anfield have joined up with their countries, a figure which would’ve been higher had Darwin Nunez not been ruled out through injury following his withdrawal against Real Madrid last week.

In what may well come as a relief to Liverpool supporters and coaching staff, the Brazilian trio of Alisson, Fabinho and Bobby Firmino were all omitted from the latest Selecao squad, the first under interim boss Ramon Menezes.

So which Reds players are on international duty, and when will they be in action? We’ve marked your card for the dozen to keep an eye on between now and the end of March.

Which Liverpool players have been called up during the international break?

Jordan Henderson (England), Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Ibrahima Konate (France), Caoimhin Kelleher (Republic of Ireland), Andy Robertson (Scotland), Diogo Jota (Portugal), Kostas Tsimikas (Greece), Mo Salah (Egypt), Naby Keita (Guinea), Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones (England under-21)

When will Liverpool players be in action during the international break?

Wednesday 22 March

Republic of Ireland v Latvia (7:45pm): Kelleher is first up as Stephen Kenny’s side welcome the Baltic outfit to Dublin for a friendly. There’s a strong chance that the 24-year-old features here if Southampton number one Gavin Bazunu is preferred for their subsequent Euro 2024 qualifier against France.

Thursday 23 March

Italy v England (7:45pm): The rematch of the Euro 2020 final may see Henderson involved at some point, with the Reds skipper having missed both clashes against the Azzurri in the UEFA Nations League last year.

Portugal v Liechtenstein (7:45pm): Jota missed the World Cup through injury and will surely be eager to atone for that agonising setback against the Alpine minnows in his nation’s first Euro 2024 qualifier.

Friday 24 March

France v Netherlands (7:45pm): A tasty-looking showdown takes Van Dijk and Konate back to Paris, the scene of our Champions League final defeat 10 months ago, as two nations vanquished by Argentina on penalties at the World Cup face off in European qualifying.

Gibraltar v Greece (7:45pm): In the same qualification group, Tsimikas will hope to feature in a match his team will expect to win against the side who are likely to end bottom of Group B.

Egypt v Malawi (7pm): Salah and co missed out on the World Cup but will be expected to make amends during their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Guinea v Ethiopia: Despite not featuring prominently for Liverpool this season, Keita could well start for his nation in this AFCON qualifier.

Saturday 25 March

Scotland v Cyprus (2pm): Robertson and his compatriots begin their Euro 2024 qualification campaign looking to reach the finals of this tournament for the second time in succession.

England U21 v France U21 (5pm): For Elliott, this friendly is a chance to keep momentum going amid his regular selection at club level. Conversely, Jones may view it as an opportunity to get the game-time he’s been lacking with the Reds.

Sunday 26 March

England v Ukraine (5pm): Henderson and the Three Lions are at Wembley in a European qualifier against the team they hammered in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, with the Liverpool captain scoring that night.

Luxembourg v Portugal (7:45pm): Another very winnable fixture for Jota’s country may present him with a chance to rediscover the scoring touch that has deserted him this season, just in time for the Reds’ run-in to the campaign.

Monday 27 March

Rep of Ireland v France (7:45pm): Konate could come up against a club colleague again as Les Bleus are in Dublin to face Kelleher and the Irish, for whom this remains a grudge match after the Thierry Henry handball in the 2010 World Cup play-offs.

Netherlands v Gibraltar (7:45pm): Van Dijk and the Orange host the minnows of Group B in what, on paper, looks like their easiest fixture in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Greece v Lithuania (5pm): Tsimikas and his teammates are in the same qualifying group as the Dutch, French and Irish, but next Monday they’ll be hosting their Baltic opposition in a friendly.

Ethiopia v Guinea (9pm): Similar to how Champions League groups see the middle two fixtures pit the same opposition against one another home and away, the AFCON qualifiers bring Keita up against Ethiopia for the second time in quick succession.

Tuesday 28 March

Scotland v Spain (7:45pm): Robertson has faced Spanish opposition at club level in every season as a Liverpool player, and he’ll face off against La Roja in the Scots’ second Euro 2024 qualifier.

Malawi v Egypt (2pm): Another AFCON qualifying double header as Salah and his compatriots head to southeast Africa for the longest journey faced by any Liverpool player on the international scene this month.

England U21 v Croatia U21 (7:45pm): Another chance for Elliott and Jones to get match practice under their belts at underage level before returning to Klopp’s first team squad for the final two months of the season.

