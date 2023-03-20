(Images) Rumoured 2023/24 Liverpool third kit leaked online; not seen since New Balance days

Liverpool fans may have been treated to an early look of what next year’s third kit with Nike will look like.

The leak in question originated from the fumlerRAWK account on Twitter and is a rough outline on what the collection could look like based on a reported template.

We’d urge fans to take the rumour in question with a pinch of salt, based on its origins, though it’s certainly a unique colouring with purple having not featured since the 2018/19 campaign (for an outfield kit) when the Merseysiders had a different kit provider (New Balance).

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Reddit user u/jovialist: