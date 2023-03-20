Versatile midfielder Liverpool had ‘sent scouts to watch’ makes contract decision – report

It feels as though Liverpool are going to or have been linked with nearly every midfielder in world football, with one World Cup star who has previously been a reported interest for us – now making a decision on his own long-term future.

As reported by 90min (via De Telegraaf): ‘Mohammed Kudus has revealed he is keen to stay at Ajax beyond the 2022/23 season despite interest from Premier League giants… Liverpool had sent scouts to watch the talented Ghanian’.

The attacking midfielder shone during the Qatar tournament this winter and looked to have been a good option to add some cover to several areas of the pitch, due to his impressive versatility.

With Mohammed Kudus being adept in playing across the front line, as a No.10 and a central midfielder – it’s not hard to see why we have been linked with a possible move for a player who could help fill the void of the departing Naby Keita, Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and Bobby Firmino.

Across 36 matches in all competitions for Ajax in this campaign, the Ghana international has amassed 18 goals and five assists, which may have helped explain why he looks to be extending his stay in Holland.

Despite the Reds looking to have been interested enough to have sent scouts to go and watch the 22-year-old (as reported by 90Min), it seems as though this can be one name to strike off a very long list – for now.

