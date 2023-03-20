Andy Robertson on finally feeling ‘comfortable’ in role handed to him in 2018

For all that Andy Robertson is a fantastic defender and all-round player, he’s also of vital importance off the pitch because of his tremendous leadership qualities.

This led to the Scot being named captain of his country in 2018 and the 29-year-old now finally feels comfortable in his role for the national team.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the left-back said: “I feel as if I’ve settled into the role. I feel comfortable. I love being captain.

“I know when to speak to the players and when they need an arm round their shoulder, when staff need an arm round them. I will always be there for people.”

For all the videos that we see from inside our own dressing room and training ground, it’s clear that the former Hull City man is a huge character and that he likes to make his teammates laugh.

However, it’s not just the comedy that he brings – there’s also a real leader on show.

On numerous occasions our No.26 has worn the armband for the Reds and he’s had several instances where he brought the players together and gave them a stern talking to.

He seems to tick all the boxes of a strong leader and let’s hope that feeling more comfortable with Scotland, can also be transferred into his club career.

