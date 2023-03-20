Robertson hints at retirement date with Scotland tournaments claim

Andy Robertson proudly wears the captain’s armband for Scotland and will have aspirations of repeating his Euro 2020 feat, in the coming years.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the 29-year-old seemed to hint at his long-term plans in international football: “I’ve still got a few years left in me and hopefully a couple more major tournaments as well.

“The trophies I’ve won, I’ve been very blessed to win them, but being captain of my country is up there with them”.

When our No.26 captained his side in last year’s Euros, he became the first Scottish man to do so in a major tournament since 1998 and with the 2026 World Cup being extended by 16 teams to 48 participants- qualifying for the next worldwide tournament is a huge aim.

To end a 28-year wait for World Cup participation would be a dream for a man who would then be 32 years old, meaning it could also be his final involvement on the world stage too.

Whether the left-back will continue his international and club career past then, will remain to be seen but the defender seems to be plotting out his career aims for the latter stages of his football story.

Let’s hope that James Milner has been sharing advice on how to extend your career well into your thirties and that we can continue to enjoy our marauding full-back, for many more years to come at Anfield.

