Romano: ‘Keep an eye on Liverpool’ as £80k-per-week man’s contract winds to a close

Liverpool are expected to experience a busy summer of transfer business and one man who could arrive to bolster our midfield, is edging closer to becoming a Red.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside on Substack: ‘Chelsea want to extend Mason Mount’s contract, but at the moment there is still no agreement… if an agreement cannot be reached by the summer he will be put on the market so Chelsea can avoid losing him on a free in 2024.

‘Keep an eye on Liverpool because they appreciate Mount, but nothing has been decided yet’.

Currently earning £80,000-per-week at Chelsea (via Capology), it’s likely that an increased wage will be needed if we want to secure the services of the England international.

Mason Mount could be an interesting option for Jurgen Klopp and will certainly help fill the void of the departing Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and Bobby Firmino.

It could be seen as a worry that his current club can’t afford his new wage demands but their huge spending of late has probably meant that they’re keen to allow some to leave and lower their own wage bill.

With 32 appearances for Graham Potter’s side this season, the 24-year-old is a durable and versatile player – something that we could certainly do with.

He may not be the No.1 target and the marquee signing we require but the former Derby County loanee could make a big impact on our squad – if this deal is completed.

