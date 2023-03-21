26-year-old will leave Liverpool at the end of the season – Romano

It’s set to be a busy summer at Liverpool and many expect that we will bring in several new midfielders to our squad but one man in this position has now been confirmed to be departing the club this summer.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Arthur Melo will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, as expected — he’s returning to Juventus. Buy option clause won’t be triggered’.

When the Brazilian signed for the Reds on deadline day last summer, it was always seen as a short-term deal that would fill the void for the need for more depth in the middle of the pitch – before a new player arrived.

With January window coming and going without a further signing and the Juventus loanee still only to have made a single substitute appearance for the Reds though, this could very fairly be viewed as a disaster of a signing.

It’s certainly not the fault of Arthur Melo who did all he could to be fit enough to feature for Jurgen Klopp but his red flag injury record has certainly lived up to its reputation, before he arrived.

Playing for Barcelona and the Old Lady in Italy, shows that the 26-year-old must have a high level of talent but we simply haven’t been given the chance to witness it.

Our No.28 seemingly joins Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bobby Firmino and possibly James Milner as leaving Merseyside this summer but the real interest from our supporters will be seeing who comes in to take their place.

You can view the Arthur update via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Arthur Melo will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, as expected — he’s returning to Juventus. Buy option clause won’t be triggered. 🔴 #LFC “He’s been unlucky with injuries, Arthur is now back but I think he will return to Juventus in July”, agent Pastorello told Tmw. pic.twitter.com/ilfwYP96oU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2023

