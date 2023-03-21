‘In Liverpool’s favour’ – James Pearce outlines one potential LFC advantage in Bellingham chase

James Pearce has cited one potential advantage Liverpool could have in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

On Monday, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that the Reds are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield in the summer, with the journalist telling the Walk On podcast that the player could cost upwards of £130m.

However, Fabrizio Romano subsequently told CaughtOffside that ‘the situation remains open’ and the Merseysiders are ‘still there in the race’.

Pearce has also highlighted one factor which may prove helpful to Liverpool’s hopes of signing the Borussia Dortmund star, namely the presence of two international colleagues at the club.

In a mailbag for The Athletic, he wrote: “Bellingham is Liverpool’s top target, although as my colleague David Ornstein has revealed, it is by no means certain that they end up getting him given the other clubs interested in doing a deal.

“In Liverpool’s favour is the fact he has a good relationship with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Bellingham is considering his options and I’d expect the picture to be much clearer by the end of the season.”

The point about Bellingham’s friendship with Trent in particular is a pertinent one, with the duo frequently pictured together on social media.

An image of the two players meeting in public was shared online by a Liverpool supporter in recent days, with the Reds right-back also tweeting a photo of him and his England teammate out and about in Doha during the World Cup towards the end of 2022 (via @TrentAA on Twitter).

The 24-year-old has downplayed suggestions of him acting as an ‘agent’ in trying to lure the teenager to Anfield (BBC Radio 5 Live, via Daily Mail), but the narrative surrounding their friendship amid the ongoing transfer links over the Dortmund star isn’t likely to subside any time soon.

Of course, that factor alone mightn’t be enough to sway Bellingham into joining Liverpool, considering the reported interest of two other European giants in Real Madrid and Manchester City (The Athletic).

However, it does offer hope that his strong relationship with Trent and Henderson could be a highly valuable trump card for the Reds to play in this ongoing transfer saga.

