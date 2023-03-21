New Bellingham update restores Liverpool’s hopes; disagrees with Ornstein report – Lynch

Many Liverpool supporters started Monday morning with excitement as images and videos circled of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham together but this balloon was quickly burst by David Ornstein.

The Athletic journalist reported that the Reds were ‘increasingly unlikely’ of securing the signature of the Borussia Dortmund star this summer, with now yet another twist taking place on this crazy transfer rollercoaster ride.

Writing for Football Insider, David Lynch has now claimed: ‘Liverpool still in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature. Move has always been predicated on the player choosing Anfield rather than victory in any bidding war with Manchester City and Real Madrid’.

READ MORE: Salah, Konate and Keita to benefit from new Premier League rule changes introduced

This should either show our supporters that nobody really has a clue what’s going on with these negotiations, as it’s highly likely neither club are in regular contact whilst the season is still underway.

Or, we can choose to be positive and thus think that reports suggesting the 19-year-old isn’t heading to Anfield are nothing but hogwash and now it’s time to be excited about the prospect of the midfielder moving to Merseyside this summer.

Whichever side you choose to take though, we are all going to have to wait until the summer until any of this is likely to be sorted out for good and so there’s no reason to get too up or too down.

The words of both Ronan Keating and The Beatles are true in this case then: this transfer is a rollercoaster and we’ve just got to ride it to see where it ends up and all we can collectively hope for about the ride is: ‘Hey Jude, don’t make it bad’.

You can view the Bellingham update via @dmlynch on Twitter:

Liverpool still in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature. Move has always been predicated on the player choosing Anfield rather than victory in any bidding war with Manchester City and Real Madrid. https://t.co/dvG8etodH7 — David Lynch (@dmlynch) March 21, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!