Editor’s Column: It’s time to have the Trent Alexander-Arnold position conversation

Before the start of this season, I would vehemently support Trent Alexander-Arnold when people who watched him much less carefully than I do criticised his defending.

He’s not a bad defender. He just isn’t. Jurgen Klopp wants him in those positions. Etc. etc.

I’m not sure if I was wrong or if Trent is just having a nightmarish season, but I can no longer claim he’s good defensively on the back of this campaign.

The problem is it looks like he just doesn’t want to do it anymore. I’m a massive Alexander-Arnold fan, but his defending has simply not been up to scratch. He’s struggled in one on ones, positionally and has for some reason decided not to track runners. It’s not been good enough. At times, it’s actually looked like he’s not trying very hard, which is a horrible accusation and one I don’t even feel comfortable putting into writing. But the body language has been poor.

Of course, this is a generational talent we’re talking about. One of the most skilful, technical players Liverpool have ever produced and someone Jurgen Klopp will always want in his side for what he offers creatively.

We’ve still seen the absurdly impressive cross-field passes, some great crosses and wonderful long-balls this term. It’s not his ability going forward; it perhaps hasn’t reached the heights he has in previous seasons but it’s not a weakness. It’s just the defending.

So what do we do?

Well, he needs a spot in the side. There’s too much potential for brilliance. He’s a match-winner. But the question is whether fielding him in the back-four is too much of a defensive risk. I was always of the opinion that if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. Why would we move Alexander-Arnold into midfield when he’s already providing all these assists at right-back and Liverpool are winning nearly every game as a result…?

Now though, Liverpool are broken. The confidence has been lost this season and as soon as something goes wrong in a game, we crumble. Trent is one of the biggest crumblers during negative moments, too.

As a result, there is a legitimate argument for probably the first time that he should move further up the field.

With Liverpool usually playing 4-3-3, there are three potential positions. As the deep-lying no.6, or as one of the more advanced no.8s, with the role to the right of the DM the more obvious one for Trent.

Back in 2021, Klopp hinted that he would prefer Trent in the central role, although in the same sentence seemed to dismiss the idea as a mistake.

“In a game that we are that dominant that Trent could play in midfield, I would rather he was the six than in this case the eight,” Klopp said, regarding Gareth Southgate’s positional experiment.

“That is possible but why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder? I don’t understand that really.