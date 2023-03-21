Ex-Liverpool boss makes shock return to management in retirement u-turn

There are some footballers and managers that when they say they’re stepping away from the game, they’re telling a huge lie and one former Liverpool boss has revoked his promise to retire from the game.

As confirmed by Crystal Palace: ‘Roy Hodgson has been appointed Crystal Palace manager until the end of the season’, following the sacking of Patrick Vieira last week.

Roy Hodgson claimed in 2021 that, had his tenure at Anfield have gone better, he had planned to retire after leaving the Reds and ending his career on a high after what was supposed to be a three-year deal.

Instead, the former England manager spent just six months and 31 games in charge on Merseyside and now returns to management in 2023 – 12 years after his planned career end.

There won’t be another meeting against us, in what is expected to be a final hurrah at the top level for the 75-year-old but he has certainly made headline news in replacing the former Arsenal captain at Selhurst Park.

There has arguably never been a worse manager to take the hot seat in our over 130-year history but there are few who can argue against the longevity and clear love for the game that the veteran gaffer has.

Whether he can do enough to keep his new/old club in the Premier League – time will tell.

You can view the confirmation of Hodgson’s 24th managerial appointment via @CPFC on Twitter:

Roy Hodgson has been appointed Crystal Palace manager until the end of the season. Paddy McCarthy will take the role as his assistant manager, and Ray Lewington returns as first-team coach. Dean Kiely remains in his position as goalkeeping coach. Welcome back, Roy.#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 21, 2023

