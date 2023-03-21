Fabrizio Romano drops Jude Bellingham decision claim after bombshell Liverpool report

News that Liverpool are ‘increasingly unlikely’ (if one report from The Athletic is to be taken as gospel) to sign Jude Bellingham this summer in light of financial concerns was not taken well online, to put it mildly.

However, Fabrizio Romano’s input on the ongoing transfer saga has furnished Reds fans with fresh hope amid the uncertainty, with the Guardian journalist noting that the club remains firmly in the race and awaiting a final decision from the teenager.

“Jude Bellingham has not made a final decision yet. The situation remains open; it was not done with Liverpool in December and January despite many rumours, and it’s not off now,” the Italian reporter exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“Real Madrid are pushing a lot as they really want Jude, same for Manchester City.

“Of course, Liverpool’s uncertainty in their ownership situation is not helping but the club is still there in the race.”

The England international has enjoyed another stellar campaign for club and country, adding to his portfolio with some stunning outings at the Qatar World Cup whilst also amassing a tally of 16 goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions) for Borussia Dortmund.

It should be of no surprise to anyone at this stage that there is significant interest in Bellingham from across Germany’s borders.

Whether the former Birmingham City youth prospect finds himself put off by our struggles on the pitch this term and opts for a switch to one of Manchester City or Real Madrid remains to be seen.

That being said, we’d be surprised to learn of a lack of temptation on the midfielder’s part given that he and his family are said to build a pretty comprehensive picture when planning a next move.

In that case, we’d hope that Jurgen Klopp’s full stay at L4 will be considered along with the possibility of the German building another great Liverpool side that the versatile footballer would be proud to be a part of.

