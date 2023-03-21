(Video) Gakpo on learning Scouse, asking Jones to repeat himself and his own ‘s**t’ accent

Cody Gakpo moved to Liverpool in January and is quickly settling into life on Merseyside but there’s always one thing that most new players struggle with when they first move here – the Scouse accent.

Asked by Jamie Webster how he’s coping with understanding the new local dialect, the Dutchman said: “Difficult, when you speak fast I cannot understand! When I talk to Curtis [Jones], he has to say [everything] maybe three times because I don’t understand!…

“Where I’m from [Eindhoven], everyone else in Holland thinks we have a s**t accent!”.

Our No.18 is clearly used to people not liking his own strong accent and so that may already be one point of feeling even more at home at Anfield.

We’re not quite at the stage of hearing him try the accent out for himself yet but let’s hope that this will come in the next few years!

You can watch Gakpo’s comments on the Scouse accent (from 0:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

