‘My information is…’ – James Pearce shares the latest on Liverpool’s links with Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch is set to be one of numerous transfer targets ‘under consideration’ at Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to James Pearce, who addressed the Reds’ links with the Bayern Munich midfielder for The Athletic.

Last week, Spanish outlet Fichajes claimed that the Anfield club are ‘close to’ securing a deal for the 20-year-old, with Jose Enrique subsequently stating during a livestream that ‘this player is ours’ (via talkSPORT).

The former Liverpool defender may have jumped the gun a bit with that claim, but the prospect of Gravenberch coming to Merseyside certainly seems plausible.

When asked about the 20-year-old in his latest mailbag for The Athletic, Pearce replied: “My information is that nothing is nailed on at this stage. Gravenberch will be one of many under consideration. Bellingham is clearly the priority.”

It was only last summer that the Dutchman joined Bayern from Ajax, but having made just one Bundesliga start so far (Transfermarkt), he could possibly be tempted to a club where he’d be granted more prominence.

Despite not turning 21 until May, the midfielder has already accrued plenty of high-level experience, featuring 127 times combined for the first teams of those two clubs, with 20 of those games coming in the Champions League (Transfermarkt).

He’s also been capped 11 times by the Netherlands (Transfermarkt), although he missed out on their squad for the World Cup last year, when they reached the quarter-finals before succumbing on penalties to eventual champions Argentina.

Boasting a market value of €52.7m (£46.2m) from Football Transfers, Gravenberch would be an affordable if not cut-price signing for Liverpool to make.

As Pearce says, Jude Bellingham is set to be FSG’s main priority in the summer transfer window, considering how long we’ve been linked with him.

However, if the Borussia Dortmund gem – who could cost more than £130m (David Ornstein) – proves unattainable, then Bayern’s Dutch midfielder may be worth a look.

