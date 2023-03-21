John Aldridge points out one drastic change Liverpool must make for top four

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be still scratching his head at his side’s struggles to replicate their admirable home form on the road as Liverpool continue to look enviously up the table.

With seven points separating the Reds from fourth (and two games in hand available on fourth-placed Tottenham), the fight for Champions League football is far from over, though it may depend entirely on the club fixing its away form, as John Aldridge has suggested.

“Has this international break come at a good time for Liverpool? I’ve no idea as you don’t know what Liverpool team you’re going to get at the minute. It’s a toss of a coin,” the former Red wrote for the Liverpool Echo.

“We watched them humiliate Manchester United and were then shown up at Bournemouth, who lost to Aston Villa 3-0 at the weekend. That says everything about our season.

“We’re likely to turn up against Arsenal next month and beat them but then go to somewhere like Southampton and lose.

“Unless something drastically changes with our away form, we are not going to make top four. If it carries on the way it is, we will probably end up sixth. At Anfield, things will look after themselves.”

There’ll be no time like the present for the FA Cup holders to do so with April handing the club two trips to Manchester City and Chelsea apiece.

Our one salvation may lie with the fact that we do tend to raise our game for our fellow top four competitors.

Should we manage to secure six points from those opening fixtures after the international break, unlikely a prospect as it seems, the hope will be that Klopp’s men can build a run of momentum for their final 10 league games of the season.

What a boon it would be for us to earn a financial boost ahead of the summer with Champions League qualification and begin a much-needed squad-wide revamp.

