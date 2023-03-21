(Video) Jota and Phillips reveal who’s in charge of the Anfield playlist on matchday

Getting a glimpse of what life is like inside the Anfield dressing room is always a dream for Liverpool fans and, thanks to Diogo Jota and Nat Phillips, an insight into the music taste of the group has been shared.

Speaking with Jamie Webster on Liverpool’s Youtube channel, Nat Phillips said: “I think Virg has a big say but even then there’s a few arguments about songs on there because I think Robbo has managed to crowbar Scooter on it – I’ll back that!”.

Hearing that ‘Nessaja’ by Scooter is part of the Anfield dressing room playlist is perhaps not the news that you thought you’d be hearing but it’s an insight you probably didn’t know beforehand!

Looks like it’s time for George Sephton to add it to the songs played over the stadium speakers too, so we can all join Andy Robertson in his love for the song!

You can watch the insight on Liverpool’s playlists (from 6:04) via Liverpool FC on Youtube: