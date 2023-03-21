(Video) “I can upset Virgil!” – Jota delighted to beat van Dijk with Liverpool supporter stat

Having a song sung by Liverpool supporters is special enough but to learn that yours is the most popular amongst our fans must be an accolade that would be very welcome, especially for Diogo Jota.

Learning from Jamie Webster that the former Wolves man’s song in Paris had beaten the previously most viewed YouTube clip by BOSS Night, which was held by the Virgil van Dijk song in Madrid, came as very welcome news to our No.20.

With a beaming smile, the Portuguese forward said: “It’s nice now that I can upset Virgil as well!”.

It’s easy to imagine that the 26-year-old went straight to their Kirkby dressing room and made our No.4 aware of the news!

You can watch Jota learning about the van Dijk stat (from 3:46) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

