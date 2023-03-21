‘Yeah, obviously’ – Reported £30m target makes candid admission about Liverpool transfer rumours

Khephren Thuram has admitted that he’s aware of transfer speculation linking him with a potential move to Liverpool.

Jacque Talbot recently told the LFC Transfer Room Podcast that the Reds are eager to secure the signing of the Nice midfielder during the summer as part of a midfield rejuvenation at Anfield, with an asking price of £30m being mooted.

The 21-year-old has acknowledged the reports surrounding his future, although he stressed that his focus is on performing for his current club, who last week made it into the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Thuram told The Telegraph: “I hear, but I don’t concentrate on it. I am with Nice. I am very happy where I am. I am trying to get bigger with the club. I am trying to grow up with the club.

“So, yeah, obviously I hear it but it’s not the most important. The most important is to do good with the team and be happy where I am.”

The outlet also mentioned Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Juventus as interested parties in the young midfielder.

READ MORE: ‘It’s reasonable…’ – Liverpool insider details how Reds could potentially get £10m boost

READ MORE: Reliable journalist confirms exciting Liverpool transfer claim reported by James Pearce

Interestingly, Thuram is not the only Liverpool-linked player to publicly acknowledge reports linking him with a potential transfer to Anfield.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven, admitted in recent days (via The Mirror) that he’s taken notice of speculation surrounding his possible next move.

With Nice into the business end of continental competition and boasting a realistic chance of winning the Europa Conference League, the 21-year-old could use that as a platform to potentially earn himself a lucrative move to the Reds.

Although Thuram has sounded the party line of stating that he’s happy at his current club, the possibility of a future transfer will remain, especially if Liverpool can salvage Champions League qualification for next season.

As per FBref, the Frenchman excels in carrying the ball forward and moving his team up the pitch – he ranks among the top 3% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past 12 months for progressive carries per 90 minutes.

With several of the Reds’ current midfielders set to exit the club once their contracts expire in the summer, there could be plenty of room for the addition of a progressive youngster who knows well that he’s a man in demand.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!