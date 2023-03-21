Liverpool could beat Barcelona to midfielder they want to replace Busquets with – report

Liverpool’s midfield search has seen them contemplate Premier League figures of the likes of Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes, though now it seems the Reds could be set to become embroiled in a transfer contest with Barcelona for the latter star’s teammate.

According to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, the Catalan giants are said to consider the Wolves man as a potential replacement for long-time servant Sergio Busquets.

With the Spanish outfit’s finances in some difficulty, however, the Merseysiders could be handed something of an advantage in the next window, provided that they have the funds available themselves to capitalise.

Having only just turned 26 years of age this March, the Portuguese star would certainly be an option worth considering in our pursuit of new midfielders, especially in light of the fact that his contract is set to expire in 2024.

With us likely to throw much, though hopefully not all, of our available metaphorical eggs into Jude Bellingham’s basket, securing additional signings on the cheap.

Even with an improvement on the £50,000-a-week Neves is reportedly earning at the Molineux, we’d imagine he wouldn’t make a huge dent on a wage bill set to lighten somewhat with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and, potentially, James Milner’s exits this summer.

We’ll be interested to see how this one plays out given that it seemed we were comparatively more keen on Matheus Nunes, of course, but we wouldn’t put it past our recruitment department to consider any bargains in the market.

