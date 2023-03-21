Liverpool could sign £90m midfield maestro for free this summer; Jose Enrique wants Reds to contact his family

A new legal ruling deciding that bright Barcelona starlet Gavi has now been relegated to the status of an academy player could have huge ramifications for the Spanish outfit and external parties.

For clubs like Liverpool that will be always keen to keep an eye out for bargain signings, the development reported by The Athletic will be a welcome one (given they could snap him up for free in the summer as a consequence).

It didn’t escape the notice of former Red Jose Enrique who took to Twitter to urge his old club to get in contact with both the player and his family to make the most of the situation.

If this is true is an opportunity that we can't let it go. If i was us I will be already in contact with him and his family to try to make it happen. We need to use this kind of situation in our advantage @FootballJOE pic.twitter.com/bghBvhs13O — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) March 21, 2023

The teenager has already racked up a remarkable 84 senior appearances for the Catalan outfit across all major competitions, amassing 15 goal contributions in that time.

READ MORE: Liverpool could fill key position as timely candidate soon to be available – report

READ MORE: John Aldridge points out one drastic change Liverpool must make for top four

Considering the youngster’s current value (roughly £90m, according to Football Transfers) at a time when we’d be looking to snap up Jude Bellingham for around £130m, it would represent a coup of epic proportions to sign Gavi on a free at the end of the season.

We’ll have to keep a very close eye on how Barcelona’s appeal plays out, of course, not to mention the likely heavy competition that’ll spring from the woodwork if it becomes clear close to the time that a hefty release clause won’t stand in the way.

But Xavi’s outfit could very well end up providing Liverpool with a major solution yet again after helping fast-track our last rebuild with the big-money purchase of Philippe Coutinho.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!