Liverpool announce new sponsorship deal to partner Nike and LeBron James collaborations

As much as FSG can certainly be open to criticism for some of their actions, few can argue that they haven’t managed to secure some huge sponsorship deals for Liverpool – with a new name set to collaborate with the Reds.

As can be seen on their Instagram page and official website, Converse are set to reveal their partnership with us and the full range is soon set to drop online.

They have changed their Instagram location to Anfield, as well as posting a video to their stories that shows our official page following theirs and there’s an option to sign up to the newsletter and receive ‘exclusive access to our collaboration with Liverpool FC’ on their website.

On top of all this, the retail account for our club posted a less than subtle reveal that this new deal is set to be announced imminently.

With Nike being the owners of Converse, this deal was always set to be part of the package that came under our kit providers taking over the club’s jerseys in 2020.

It may be fair to assume that LeBron James’ range of clothing could be involved in the lifestyle brand’s collaboration with the Reds too.

Whatever it all looks like and how much it all costs, we can only hope that the funds raised from this deal can be pumped into bolstering Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer!

