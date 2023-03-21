Liverpool could fill key position as timely candidate soon to be available – report

Paul Mitchell could be a suitable candidate for Liverpool to explore when it comes to the sporting director role with it being understood that the Englishman is set to depart Monaco at the end of the summer window.

Get French Football News reported that the Reds and the soon-to-be former Monaco employee have already held talks over Julian Ward’s position ahead of the latter’s impending exit.

It remains unclear, however, just how critical it is that the club brings in a relevant expert in the void between.

Logic dictates that any transfer plans for the next window will have been formulated and fleshed out long before our current sporting director calls time on his Anfield career.

However, it would likewise seem the height of negligence to participate in what appears to be the most important window yet during Jurgen Klopp’s regime without an appropriate operator to lead our efforts in the market.

Taking the potential deal for Jude Bellingham as a ‘for instance’, we have to question how much harm the absence of a sporting director is likely to do to our transfer efforts when we’re looking to showcase that the current campaign is a blip and not indicative of the poor health of the overall project.

We’d assume that if Mitchell is indeed earmarked as the ideal replacement for Ward that a temporary and well-trusted stand-in will be appointed to the position in the meantime to ensure that our efforts in the window are relatively smooth.

Indeed, it’s all well and good appointing a capable candidate to the role after the summer window, but it’s one we absolutely can’t afford to be sitting on our hands for given the obvious problems affecting the squad.

