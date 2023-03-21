‘Hopefully…’ – Reliable journo drops cautiously optimistic Luis Diaz return date for Liverpool

Luis Diaz will ‘hopefully’ be able to return for Liverpool when they face Manchester City in their next Premier League game on 1 April.

That’s according to reliable journalist James Pearce, who cited the Etihad Stadium fixture as a potential comeback for the Colombian attacker.

On Monday, the Liverpool Echo reported that it’s hoped the 26-year-old will resume full training next week when the majority of the squad are back at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

He was spotted running on the grass in the days leading up to last Wednesday’s defeat to Real Madrid, having not played for the Reds since incurring a knee injury in the defeat at Arsenal five months ago.

However, there’s cautious optimism that Diaz might not be too far away from finally taking to matchday action again.

When asked about a potential comeback date for the Colombian in a mailbag for The Athletic, Pearce replied: “The short answer is hopefully off the bench against Man City on April 1 as long as building up his fitness continues to go to plan in the next fortnight. He’s been sorely missed.”

Diaz’s return for the Etihad showdown in 11 days’ time would undoubtedly provide a significant and much-needed boost to Liverpool ahead of a pivotal run-in to the season.

He had been in superb form prior to his injury in October, netting three times and supplying two assists in the Reds’ first eight league matches of the campaign (Transfermarkt).

His importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side is reflected in him holding the highest average WhoScored rating of any player at Anfield in 2022/23, with his score of 7.28 well clear of Mo Salah in second with 7.05.

Despite only having Premier League action to focus upon for the rest of the season, Liverpool still have 12 matches to get through in April and May, so squad rotation could be crucial as the fixtures come thick and fast.

The potential return of Diaz for the Man City clash would be perfect timing for the Reds, and hopefully that projection will turn out to be accurate.

Like Pearce said, the 26-year-old’s absence has been sorely felt, considering how he’d been playing prior to his lengthy layoff.

