(Video) “I’ve been dining out on that” – Nat Phillips on that turn against AC Milan at the San Siro

Whenever Nat Phillips departs Liverpool and heads for pastures new, there will be one moment that will be replayed on social media for days on end, that turn at the San Siro against AC Milan.

Speaking with Jamie Webster on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, the musician said: “What nobody saw coming was that Cruyff turn at the San Siro” to the Bolton Baresi and it certainly brought back happy memories.

READ MORE: Reliable journo now confirms exciting Liverpool transfer claim reported by James Pearce

Our No.47 had a huge smile on his face, as he said: “I don’t think I saw it coming! I’ve been dining out on that for a while to be fair”.

It was a moment of brilliance from the 26-year-old and one that will never be forgotten, as long as his name is mentioned in connection with a red shirt.

You can watch Phillips and Webster talking about the San Siro turn (from 9:51) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!