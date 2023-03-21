‘Liverpool still really like…’ – Journalist advises Reds fans to ‘keep an eye on’ £50m target

Liverpool fans have been advised to ‘keep an eye on’ Matheus Nunes ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Wolves midfielder has been strongly linked with the Reds of late, with Football Insider reporting that the Anfield club lead the chase for the 24-year-old, who currently yields a £50m asking price from the Molineux outfit.

James Pearce then doubled down on the links by saying in his latest mailbag for The Athletic that the Portugal international is ‘highly regarded’ by LFC and is ‘an option for the summer’.

Another journalist in Ben Jacobs has now singled out Nunes as a transfer target to watch for Liverpool supporters.

The CBS Sports reporter exclusively revealed in his latest briefing for CaughtOffside: “Wolves showed last summer they were able to hang on to Ruben Neves despite interest from Arsenal. But this summer things will be different.

“A bit like West Ham with Declan Rice, Wolves are pretty resigned to losing Neves. They know, with his contract expiring in 2024, selling at the end of the season is the only way to command a healthy fee.

“Liverpool have certainly tracked Neves, but keep an eye on Matheus Nunes. He’s the one Liverpool still really like from Wolves.”

With Jacobs swiftly following up the claims from Pearce and Football Insider about Liverpool’s strong interest in Nunes, this particular transfer rumour certainly appears to be gathering firm momentum.

The Reds had also been linked with the midfielder last year when he was still at Sporting Lisbon before his move to England (Irish Mirror), but whereas Wolves took a punt in bringing him to the Premier League, FSG and co will be aware that he now has experience of top-flight football in this country.

He has not been prolific at Molineux, with just one goal contribution in 29 games for his current club (Transfermarkt), but he’s shown an aptitude for getting into good positions in the final third of the pitch.

As per FBref, Nunes ranks among the top 12% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for successful take-ons, and he’s in the top 6% for progressive passes received.

Considering the ever-increasing noises around him possibly coming to Liverpool, Reds supporters could be keeping a close watch on his performances at Wolves between now and the end of the season as the summer transfer window gradually draws nearer.

