Reliable journo now confirms exciting Liverpool transfer claim reported by James Pearce

Liverpool have been linked with many midfielders since the start of last season and despite the rumour mill seemingly creating a new name every few days, when one crops up several times by different journalists – it may be time to start listening.

A list of potential midfielders was shared on Twitter by Jacque Talbot, who wrote: ‘Gravenberch is an option, plus Celta Virgo’s Gabri Veiga, as others have said. K Thuram and Manu Kone looked at last window, not clear if Reds will return’.

The mention of Ryan Gravenberch could be of interest as it corroborates with the comments by James Pearce for The Athletic that read: ‘Gravenberch will be one of many under consideration. Bellingham is clearly the priority’.

There seems to be a unanimous opinion that we are looking to bring Jude Bellingham to the club this summer but seeing as we are certainly not alone in admiring the talents of the Borussia Dortmund starlet, then there needs to be some contingency plan in place.

With several sources now naming the Bayern Munich man as an option for Jurgen Klopp, then it may be fair to assume that those in charge of our transfer policies think that the 20-year-old in an interesting alternative.

Seeing as he was signed from Ajax last summer though, it’s not going to be cheap for us to lure him away from the Allianz Arena – especially after recording a respectable 24 appearances already for the German champions.

Although Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and Bobby Firmino are all set to depart this summer and it seeming likely we will be purchasing several midfield options, we only really have the budget for one marquee name and it’s nice to see there is some consideration on what to do if Bellingham doesn’t come to Merseyside.

