SOS blame Man City’s ‘poor crowd management’ as LFC receive reduced tickets at the Etihad

Liverpool are set to face Manchester City on the 1st of April and, despite their being less riding on the game than previous meetings between the two clubs, it’s always a match that attracts the eyes of the world.

Ahead of the game, Spirit of Shankly have released a statement condemning the reported decision for the Manchester club to reduce the number of tickets that our supporters are set to receive and said: ‘We understand reduced allocations at the Etihad have also happened to other clubs, which don’t seem to be about away fan behaviour, but poor crowd management’.

This less than subtle wording shows that the supporters’ association believe that more questions needs to be asked of the police and those in charge of the Etihad Stadium for trouble within the ground – rather than the decisions to punish away fans.

The statement shares information that our fans were given 3,028 tickets in 2019 but now face being handed just 2,400 next month – a stark insight into how many tickets have been taken away from the travelling Reds.

With there being now 20% fewer of Jurgen Klopp’s fans inside of the stadium, it shows an unfair push for an advantage by the famously poorly supported Citizens and a fear of the possible violence that could come in this fixture.

Some may think that reducing the away fans will only ensure that less problems can occur, which may well be the case in some instances but that’s clearly not the thought of those speaking on behalf of our supporters who are blaming match organisers.

It’s good to see that we have a public voice speaking for our fans and making sure that they’re fairly represented at a club level, as well as inside of away stadia.

