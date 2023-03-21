(Photos) Liverpool star Van Dijk is all smiles in Netherlands training ahead of Euro qualifiers

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been cutting a rather contented figure while away on national team duty, if his social media activity is anything to go by.

The 31-year-old is set to represent Netherlands in their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Gibraltar, with the Oranje now under the management of Ronald Koeman following Louis van Gaal’s departure after the 2022 World Cup.

The Reds colossus has come in for criticism in recent weeks and months during a difficult season for his club, but he appears to be in very good spirits ahead of his country’s forthcoming matches.

Van Dijk took to Instagram to share three images of his involvement with the Dutch national team, along with the caption ‘Back in town!’.

The Liverpool defender can be seen wearing a broad smile when reporting for duty, out on the training ground and signing autographs for fans afterwards.

It’s very pleasing to see Virgil looking a picture of such contentment, and hopefully a couple of strong performances for the Netherlands will be the prelude to the centre-back hitting his world-class best when he returns to England for the Reds’ run-in to the season.

