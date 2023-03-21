(Video) Watch as Jota learns Liverpool fans have new chant for him; adapted from former Anfield favourite’s

Diogo Jota has already been blessed with one chant from the Liverpool supporters but was very pleased to learn that some fans have started singing his name to a new tune.

Speaking with Jamie Webster, our No.20 was informed of the news that his name has recently been heard in the song that used to be sung for Fernando Torres.

It was clear that he welcomed the new version, as the Portuguese forward said: “That [makes it] even more special because I liked him a lot, then I signed for Atletico Madrid and my first game was a friendly and I played up front with him, that was nice and I still have a picture on my phone.

“Now having the same song as him is unpredictable!”.

Whether you prefer the old or the new one, it’s great that we can make our players so happy by singing their name.

You can watch Jota’s reaction to hearing the Torres song adaption (from 2:04) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

