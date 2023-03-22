(Video) Failure to replace ‘Liverpool icon’ has cost Reds this season says Ex-Red

Liverpool have been blessed to have some amazing players represent our club in recent years but failure to replace one of the greatest of these, has been the reason for poor performances in this campaign – according to one ex-Red.

Speaking on 90min, Emile Heskey tried to explain the drop in performances this season: “Injuries have been an issues, as has not replacing Sadio Mane, and you really realise that when when players like that leave how much you actually needed them”.

Jurgen Klopp described Sadio Mane (via Liverpool’s club website) as ‘a modern-day Liverpool icon’ when our former No.10 left the club in the summer and so his loss was always going to be huge.

However, we did purchase Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez as ‘replacements’ for the Senegalese attacker – so he has been replaced and issues have been elsewhere on the pitch or through injuries to the squad.

You can watch Heskey’s comments on Mane via 90min Football on YouTube:

