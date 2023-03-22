Two clubs keen on signing Liverpool star; he could team up with Reds’ former nemesis – reports

Bobby Firmino is attracting the interest of Serie A rivals Inter Milan and Roma ahead of his departure from Liverpool at the end of this season.

Earlier this month, the Brazilian confirmed (via Florian Plettenberg on Twitter) that he’ll be leaving Anfield in the summer once his current contract expires, ending his eight-year association with the Reds.

A number of clubs, ranging from Saudi Arabia (Football Insider) to USA (Tom Bogert) and his homeland (UOL), have been touted as potential destinations for the 31-year-old, although two Italian outfits are eager on keeping him in Europe for a while yet.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Tuesday (via Sport Witness) that Inter ‘have already done their enquiries and revealed their interest’ in Firmino, who they view as a player of ‘top-level quality’.

On the same day, Leggo claimed (via Giallorossi.net) that Roma have made ‘the first moves’ to try and bring the Brazil forward to the Stadio Olimpico.

The latter move would see him team up with Jose Mourinho, a one-time nemesis of Liverpool from his days in charge of Chelsea and Manchester United, infamously denting our title charge in 2014 when he was over the Blues.

It’s a sign of how much Firmino could still offer that he’s seemingly being pursued by two Serie A clubs who are firmly in the hunt for Champions League football.

Given the widespread level of reported interest in him, the 31-year-old has the ball very much in his court when deciding upon his next step after leaving Liverpool.

He’s shown this season that he’s still capable of excelling at a high level, with his tally of 10 goals the third-highest in Jurgen Klopp’s squad (Transfermarkt).

That return looks all the more impressive when considering that he’s started just 15 games between the Premier League and Champions League (WhoScored), often having to rely on making an impression after coming off the bench.

Those numbers are a sign of what we’ll be losing once the current campaign ends, and what one of Roma or Inter – or indeed any other club with designs on signing him – could be getting from a modern day Anfield icon.

