(Video) Heskey: Liverpool could sign Cristiano Ronaldo-esque star this summer

Liverpool are linked with so many players at the moment that it’s hard to keep up but Emile Heskey has compared the talents of one man linked to Anfield, to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking with 90min, our former striker commented on links with Jude Bellingham to Merseyside: “You hope that Liverpool can be the ones at the top of that list because you look at what he could achieve there.

“When you think of what Cristiano Ronaldo did by going to Real Madrid in his prime, and people thought ‘why’s he going to Real Madrid?’ but he saw an opportunity to be the man to take the club back to the top – it could be the same situation for Jude [choosing Liverpool].”

There’s no questioning that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the most exciting prospects in world football, although whether he will ever hit the heights of the former Real Madrid star – time will tell.

It would certainly be a player that is a tier above the usual level of star that we bring to our club but as he’s still a teenager – there’s no real knowing of how good he will be.

