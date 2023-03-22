‘No amigo’ – Jose Enrique gives blunt verdict on ‘complete’ £152k-p/w Liverpool transfer target

Jose Enrique has implored Liverpool not to sign reported transfer target Adrien Rabiot.

Football Insider reported earlier this month that the Reds have entered the race to sign the 27-year-old, whose contract at Juventus is set to expire at the end of this season.

A move to Anfield may well appeal to the Frenchman, who told Tuttosport in a recent interview that he has ‘followed’ the Merseysiders due to idolising Steven Gerrard when growing up.

However, former Liverpool defender Enrique isn’t keen on the idea of Rabiot pulling on the iconic red shirt.

The Spaniard tweeted (via @Jesanchez3) in response to the PSG player’s aforementioned comments: “No amigo. Talented player but no for us”.

Rabiot – who currently earns €172,500 (£152,000) per week according to FBref – boasts a rich footballing CV which has seen him win 24 trophies, including eight league titles, and play 60 times in the Champions League across 11 consecutive seasons.

He was once hailed by his former Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo as ‘a complete player’ (Sky Sports, via GOAL), high praise from someone often regarded as one of the finest footballers of his generation.

The 27-year-old has been quite prolific from midfield this season, chipping in with nine goals in 33 appearances (Transfermarkt). For comparison, only three players (all forwards) have netted more than that for Liverpool during the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

However, Rabiot has gotten into hot water at times in the past, having been pictured at a nightclub just hours after his PSG side were knocked out of the Champions League in 2019, as per The Guardian.

Also, his mother and agent Veronique has been known to engage in open warfare with players, coaches and even teammates’ family members, infamous telling Kylian Mbappe’s father to ‘give his son a talk’ in the wake of the missed penalty which saw France dumped out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 (Marca).

We can see where Enrique is coming from with his verdict on the Juventus midfielder. His talent and pedigree isn’t up for debate, but the previous baggage away from the pitch could certainly be a cause for concern.

You can see the Spaniard’s tweet on Rabiot below (via @Jesanchez3):

No amigo. Talented player but no for us https://t.co/IJ4MQtveaD — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) March 22, 2023

