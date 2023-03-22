Liverpool ‘hold talks’ with Julian Ward replacement but Jurgen Klopp not a fan – Football Transfers

It seems that Liverpool are unlikely to land Paul Mitchell as a replacement for Julian Ward in the soon-to-be vacant sporting director role.

This outcome is reportedly due to the fact that Jurgen Klopp ‘doesn’t see the Englishman as a good fit’, leaving the Merseysiders with an ongoing search ahead of perhaps their most important summer window yet under the German tactician.

“Lastly, Paul Mitchell did hold talks with Liverpool but is unlikely to take up the sporting director role as Jurgen Klopp doesn’t see the Englishman as a good fit,” Jacque Talbot wrote for Football Transfers. “It’s unclear where Mitchell will go but, despite reports to the contrary, he is expected to leave his current side after the summer transfer window.”

A level of pickiness over the staff surrounding the former Borussia Dortmund head coach shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of the club, of course, given how selective the Anfield-based outfit has been in the market ever since his arrival in 2015.

READ MORE: Gerrard highlights exactly what Klopp’s Liverpool is missing as Brendan Rodgers difference exposed

READ MORE: Liverpool could beat Barcelona to midfielder they want to replace Busquets with – report

Taking into account just how integral the likes of Ward and, in particular, his predecessor, Michael Edwards, have been in shaping Liverpool’s evolution on the pitch, we at Empire of the Kop are in complete support of the manager not settling for anything less than perfect.

That being said, some haste in the process is becoming increasingly necessary as we near the end of the campaign and, presumably, wish to get a headstart on our efforts in the market.

Given the scale of investment clearly needed to revitalise a beleaguered squad, it would seem a risk to engage with the summer window without a quality replacement for our current sporting director sorted, especially given that it remains entirely unclear what degree of effort the Englishman has invested in our recruitment plans ahead of his exit at the end of the season.

Bearing in mind the quality appointments, internal and external, that have been made throughout FSG’s tenure, however, we’ve every faith in the right individual being appointed – hopefully in good time, too.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!