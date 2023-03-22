Potential Klopp successor with comparable win rate now added to Real Madrid’s managerial shortlist – BILD

Xabi Alonso has reportedly been added to Real Madrid’s shortlist of prospective managers fit to take over from Carlo Ancelotti this summer, should the Italian be sacked at the end of the campaign.

This update comes courtesy of BILD (via the Liverpool Echo), with it having already been speculated (Liverpool.com) that the ex-midfielder could be an ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

The former Spain international has enjoyed a remarkable start to life as Bayer Leverkusen manager, amassing a win rate of 54.16% from 24 games in charge of the Bundesliga side – comparing well to the Reds boss’ career win percentage of 56.92% (according to FootyStats).

It’s somewhat likely that the former Everton head coach’s future in the Spanish capital will come down to Los Blancos’ efforts in the Champions League given that the La Liga title is looking increasingly beyond the club’s reach.

Whether Alonso would accept such an opportunity so early in his managerial career does remain to be seen, of course, given the level of expectation that would be immediately placed upon him in Madrid.

Indeed, he’ll certainly be aware of the dangers of jumping at the first lucrative offer following Steven Gerrard’s struggles with Aston Villa in the Premier League and perhaps look to build on his craft in Germany before making the next step up.

Though in possession of a far smaller sample size of games managed, we’d be inclined to feel encouraged by Alonso’s positive spell in Germany and hope that, should he continue to blossom in Europe, he’d consider a return to Anfield when Klopp does eventually decide to call time on his illustrious Liverpool career.

