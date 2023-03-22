Liverpool star out for derby revenge at Goodison after Anfield humiliation

Liverpool and Everton are set to meet at Goodison Park and our stand-in captain has been speaking about the desire to enact revenge upon our neighbours, after the crushing defeat earlier in the campaign.

Speaking with Liverpoolfc.com, Taylor Hinds said: “It’s such a big game, isn’t it?

“We are excited and obviously after what happened the last time we played against them at Anfield, we are eager to try to put that right”.

With the Blues recording a 3-0 victory at Anfield, Matt Beard’s side will know that the odds are stacked against them at Goodison Park for what is expected to be another healthy crowd in attendance for the game.

The woman that has been handed the captaincy whilst Niamh Fahey recovers from injury, will be hoping that she can lead her side to what will be a memorable victory and help maintain the Reds’ position in the WSL.

Sat in eighth place (of 12) with eight games remaining, securing a win over the team sat two places above them in the league will be the ultimate aim.

Nobody ever wants to lose in the Merseyside derby and with the men enjoying such a dominant run in this fixture, let’s hope that the women can turn their fortunes in this meeting and do to the Toffees what was so cruelly done to them earlier in the season.

There are a couple of tickets still remaining in the away end, so why not go and support them – especially with no domestic fixtures in the men’s first-team this weekend.

