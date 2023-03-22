‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool target expected to leave club in summer; he loves Klopp – report

Mason Mount is still expected to leave Chelse this summer amid heavy links to Liverpool, according to a report from Football Transfers.

With the ‘unbelievable’ (as described by Joe Cole on BT Sport (via the Mirror) player understood to be an admirer of Jurgen Klopp, if one claim from Football Insider is on the money, the Reds have to feel somewhat hopeful about their chances of landing the England international this summer, should he be allowed to depart Stamford Bridge.

Given that the midfielder’s contract is set to expire in 2024 (and talks having reached an impasse), however, it seems highly unlikely that the Blues will tolerate a possible exit on a free year.

READ MORE: ‘From our understanding’ – Graeme Bailey reveals exciting transfer news coming out of Liverpool

READ MORE: Potential Klopp successor with comparable win rate now added to Real Madrid’s managerial shortlist – BILD

The only issue that remains for us, of course, beyond the player’s wage demands, will be the fee demanded by Graha Potter’s men.

Football Transfers‘ current valuation of Mount at £65m may very well force us to look in a different direction should Chelsea set an asking price to match – even should Christian Falk’s estimation of Liverpool being handed a summer warchest of roughly £200-250m be accurate.

Ultimately, we know that Jude Bellingham, Klopp’s absolute top target, will set us back in the region of £130m, which could then have serious ramifications on our remaining efforts in the market (more so without Champions League football in Merseyside next term).

Our recruitment team have produced some miracles in the window before, however, despite limitations in budget, with Gini Wijnaludm for £25m back in 2016 being a prominent example of what we’re capable of achieving.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!