Liverpool-linked midfielder would be ‘crazy’ to leave current club says pundit

Liverpool have been linked with so many different players in the past weeks but one man who is hotly tipped for an Anfield move, has one pundit questioning the decision to allow him to depart his current club.

Speaking on talkSPORT (via HITC), Andy Townsend spoke about Mason Mount: “Is he an asset? Yes. Should he stay at Chelsea? 100%. Do I still see him being part of a successful and winning Chelsea team? Yes, I do. They will be crazy to sell him…

“The only place he would want to go (is Liverpool). He would work for Klopp”.

The England international may not be the man that many think will completely fix any current midfield issues but he is certainly a great addition to the squad, if we’re able to secure his services for a decent fee.

With a year left on the 24-year-old’s contract, Chelsea needing to get some players off their books and a clear disagreement over wages for a new deal – this looks like a great time for the Reds to swoop in.

With Graham Potter’s side struggling in the league and Todd Boehly looking to spend crazy money nearly every week, you can understand why the former Derby County loanee may feel his future is best spent elsewhere.

Hopefully the former ITV commentator will be proven right and the Stamford Bridge club will rue the day that they allowed their No.19 to make the move to Merseyside.

