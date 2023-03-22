Liverpool could have upper hand for transfer of £49k-p/w ‘monster’ after meetings with agents – report

The ongoing stories around Jude Bellingham’s future this summer perhaps best resemble a revolving door in light of the ongoing disagreement over where exactly the Englishman will end up.

Jacque Talbot, one of the more reliable voices in this space, has suggested that Liverpool’s hopes are far from being terminal following a series of meetings with the midfielder’s representatives ‘as far back as last year’.

Critically for the Reds, however, they’ll no doubt be hoping to exploit the 19-year-old’s (on a reported £49,000-a-week, according to Salary Sport) clear admiration for Jurgen Klopp, amongst a host of additional factors, in their bid to land arguably Europe’s most exciting talent.

“Liverpool hold the aces in that Bellingham is a major fan of Jurgen Klopp, likes the look of the project on offer, and the club would be able to build the entire midfield around him,” the reporter wrote for Football Transfers. “He would, in short, become the club’s biggest star – something perhaps not so achievable at Real Madrid, who have Vinícius Junior, and Manchester City, who have former BVB striker Erling Haaland.”

The teenager, described as an ‘absolute monster in transitions’ by tactical analysts Premier League Panel (as relayed by Liverpool.com), is currently the subject of serious interest from a variety of parties – most worryingly, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘hold talks’ with Julian Ward replacement but Jurgen Klopp not a fan – Football Transfers

READ MORE: Gerrard highlights exactly what Klopp’s Liverpool is missing as Brendan Rodgers difference exposed

Regardless of the comparative financial might of the pair, however, it really is worth emphasising the fact that the player and his family will not jump at the most lucrative opportunity.

That’s quite significant for us and goes some way to levelling the playing field should we commit to the opening blind of perhaps the biggest transfer poker game of the summer.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!