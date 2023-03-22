Liverpool have ‘strong interest’ in 15-year-old wonderkid – report

It’s expected that there will be some big names arriving at Anfield this summer, not to mention big money being spent, but one starlet could also be on Liverpool’s radar before even completing his GCSEs.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Liverpool have a strong interest in signing teen sensation Mason Melia…

‘The wonderkid striker, 15, has already made a name for himself in Irish senior football after he became the youngest-ever player and goalscorer for his club St Patrick’s Athletic’.

Mason Melia may not be a household name yet but if the excitement around his scouting reports is to be believed, then landing his signature (even at such a young age) could be a major coup for the future.

Despite this report though, it’s not often that these types of players are short of options either and so the decision will be with the young forward as he, his family and his agent select the club that best fits his long-term aims and chances of progression.

With our forward line already stacked with relatively young players, it will be interesting to see if we can convince him on a Merseyside move.

It may not be a deal that we can afford to get too excited or upset about right now but could be a link that we look back on in years to come – for better or worse.

