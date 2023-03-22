Mane hooked at half-time and Bayern fans are questioning his arrival – report

Sadio Mane left Liverpool fans devastated in the summer as he swapped Merseyside for Munich but it appears that some supporters from his new club aren’t too impressed with his current form.

Writing for Sport1 (in German), Kerry Hau said: ‘What’s up with just Sadio Mané? The new signing from Liverpool is not beginning to find the form that made him one of the best wingers in the world before his time in Munich… He reached his temporary low point on Sunday evening in the 1-2 away defeat in Leverkusen when Julian Nagelsmann took him off the field at half-time…

‘Has Jürgen Klopp’s power football drained him? Possible! This could at least explain his poor exploitation of chances’.

Of course, this is all the opinion of one journalist but the entire report is filled with stats and numbers to back up the theory that our former No.10 hasn’t hit the expected heights since his arrival at Bayern.

The Senegalese attacker started the campaign well but injury that saw his miss the World Cup had him sidelined for several months and that has clearly hindered his progress of late.

Some may say that we managed to sell the 30-year-old at the perfect time, with his drop in form and run of injuries being similar to that of fellow Kop hero – Gini Wijnaldum.

For all the criticism of our aging squad and the failure to replace some stalwarts in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, there may have been a couple of players there that we were right not to increase their wages and compete with the deal offered for Mo Salah.

Keeping the Egyptian King looks to have been the right decision, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have replaced our much-loved former Southampton man who is apparently struggling in Germany and now it’s time to bolster our midfield ranks – in order to restore the Reds to our former glory.

