‘Nothing imminent’ on Liverpool interest in £50k-per-week Premier League midfielder – Romano

Liverpool have been linked with nearly every midfielder in the Premier League (and further afield) as we look set to have a big summer of transfer business but, despite some links suggesting otherwise, we may not be too close to signing one of them.

Writing on his CaughtOffside Substack, Fabrizio Romano said: “Liverpool have many midfielders on the list for the summer, but for example, nothing is imminent for Wolves’ Ruben Neves”.

The Wolves midfielder has been on our radar for a long time now but it seems that many clubs are monitoring his future at Wolverhampton Wanderers, especially given their precarious league position.

Currently earning £50,000-per-week (via Capology) and with just a year left on his current deal, the midfielder will be looking to make his next contract one that will set him up for what should be the best years of his career.

The 26-year-old has international, Champions League and Premier League experience and has shown in his seven years in England that he is a highly capable player that could shine in a club far above relegation troubles.

Therefore, with Jurgen Klopp needing a midfield overhaul this summer, surely he should be a player that we look to bring to Merseyside on a relatively cheap deal and help replace the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo.

Yet this report from the Italian football transfer expert seems to suggest we’re not quite ready to make that commitment yet.

