Club open to selling 25 y/o Liverpool target; he had one unusual moment in EPL before – report

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing to sell Renato Sanches, a player who’s apparently of interest to Liverpool.

It was only last year that the 25-year-old joined the Ligue 1 champions from Lille, with whom he won the division in 2020/21, but he’s been a peripheral figure at the Parc des Princes.

As per Transfermarkt, he’s been restricted to 652 minutes of game-time across all competitions and made just three league starts. However, that doesn’t seem to have deterred a number of Premier League clubs from showing an interest in him.

90min reported that PSG ‘are prepared to part ways with’ the Portuguese midfielder, who’s seemingly attracting plenty of interest.

The report stated: ‘Aston Villa, Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and Wolves are all believed to appreciate Sanches and are being kept informed of his situation.’

READ MORE: ‘He was unlucky…’ – Arthur Melo’s agent reflects on midfielder’s Liverpool frustration

READ MORE: Boyhood Liverpool fan and ex-Anfield ace linked with shock move to Reds’ rivals – report

The 25-year-old can boast a glamorous footballing CV, having played for both Bayern Munich and PSG, won the European Championships with Portugal and claimed the Golden Boy award in 2016.

However, he’s also had his share of struggles with various moves, finding it hard to settle in with the Bundesliga giants and enduring a forgettable loan spell with Swansea when they were relegated from the Premier League in 2017/18.

Indeed, his time in the English top flight is arguably best remembered for a bizarre moment in which he passed the ball directly to an advertising board, seemingly believing it to be a teammate. He was unsurprisingly substituted shortly afterwards (as per Wales Online).

Sanches appears to be one of football’s ultimate enigmas – capable of lighting up the biggest stages (like he did at Euro 2018) and earning some lucrative transfers, but also liable to turn in performances which led his former manager Carlos Carvalhal to say that the player had ‘stopped learning’ (as per The Telegraph).

If Liverpool are to turn their reported admiration of the 25-year-old into something concrete, it’d appear to be a move fraught with uncertainty, given the midfielder’s Jekyll-and-Hyde career up to this point.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!